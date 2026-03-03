Spurs player Luke Kornet calls on Hawks to cancel Magic City Monday promotion

The Atlanta Hawks today announced a special one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution Magic City during the team’s home game against Orlando on Monday, March 16.

When the Atlanta Hawks host the Orlando Magic on March 16th, it’ll be a special night. The Hawks will bring one of Atlanta’s biggest cultural staples to State Farm Arena.... Magic City - the famous, premiere adult entertainment.

Luke Kornet believes that it objectifies women saying, “In its press release the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, ‘Atlanta’s premier strip club. Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City.”

Luke Kornet

The Hawks’ celebration includes merchandise, a T.I. performance, and food from the adult club.

Upon the announcement, 2,000 tickets were sold in 24hrs. Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz was a producer on the docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy” that aired last year on Starz.