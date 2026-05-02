Spirit Airlines shuts down after 34 years of business

Spirit, the airline that shook the industry with its cheap fares, announced that it has shut down after 34 years.

The airline said on its website that all flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available.

“We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come,” the announcement said.

The Trump administration had considered a bailout for the airlines but a deal was not reached.

United, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest are capping ticket prices specifically for Spirit customers who now need to rebook canceled flights.