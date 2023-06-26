'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' reclaims top box office spot with $19.3 million; 'The Flash' stumbles

©2022 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By George Costantino

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse topped the domestic box office once again, grabbing an estimated $19.5 million in its fourth week of release. The animated sequel has generated $316 million in North America and $560 million globally to date.

Disney-Pixar's animated adventure Elemental held onto second place with an estimated $18.5 million, bringing its North American tally to $65 million and $121 million worldwide.

The week's biggest story, however, was The Flash, which fell to third place with just an estimated $15.3 million in its second week of release -- a disastrous 72% drop in ticket sales.

The Jennifer Lawrence R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings bowed in fourth place, delivering an estimated $15 million at the domestic box office, to go along with $9.5 million overseas.

Rounding out the top five was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, earning an estimated $11.6 million. After three weeks the latest Transformers movie has earned $122.9 million at the domestic box office and $218 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City collected an estimated $9 million after expanding to wide release -- a career-high for Anderson.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!