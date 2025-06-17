Special Primary Election for two of Georgia’s Public Service Commission seats is today

By Toni & Tony in the Morning

As WDUN’s Steve Winslow reports, District 2 covers the eastern part of the state and includes the cities of Athens and Savannah. Three candidates are running in the partisan primaries:

  • In the Democratic primary, Alicia Johnson is running unopposed. She is a doctor and has experience working in healthcare.
  • In the Republican primary, incumbent Tim Echols and Lee Muns are running. Echols has been the incumbent since 2011, and Munn is a business owner.

District 3 covers much of the Atlanta metropolitan area, including Fulton County and DeKalb County.. Five candidates are running in the partisan primaries:

Make sure you vote!!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!