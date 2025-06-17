Special Primary Election for two of Georgia’s Public Service Commission seats is today

As WDUN’s Steve Winslow reports, District 2 covers the eastern part of the state and includes the cities of Athens and Savannah. Three candidates are running in the partisan primaries:
- In the Democratic primary, Alicia Johnson is running unopposed. She is a doctor and has experience working in healthcare.
- In the Republican primary, incumbent Tim Echols and Lee Muns are running. Echols has been the incumbent since 2011, and Munn is a business owner.
District 3 covers much of the Atlanta metropolitan area, including Fulton County and DeKalb County.. Five candidates are running in the partisan primaries:
- In the Republican primary, incumbent Fitz Johnson is running unopposed. Governor Brian Kemp appointed him to the seat in 2021.
- In the Democratic primary, four candidates are running: former regional Environmental Protection Agency director and 2020 candidate Daniel Blackman, nonprofit executive Peter Hubbard, former utility company executive Robert Jones, and former state Rep. Keisha Sean Waites.
Make sure you vote!!