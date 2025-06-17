Special Primary Election for two of Georgia’s Public Service Commission seats is today

As WDUN’s Steve Winslow reports, District 2 covers the eastern part of the state and includes the cities of Athens and Savannah. Three candidates are running in the partisan primaries:

In the Democratic primary, Alicia Johnson is running unopposed. She is a doctor and has experience working in healthcare.

In the Republican primary, incumbent Tim Echols and Lee Muns are running. Echols has been the incumbent since 2011, and Munn is a business owner.

District 3 covers much of the Atlanta metropolitan area, including Fulton County and DeKalb County.. Five candidates are running in the partisan primaries:

