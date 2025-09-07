{Watch} South Korean workers detained during Georgia Hyundai plant raid to be freed

This image from the U.S. government shows the raid at a Hyundai plant near Pooler.

All 300 of the South Korean workers detained during a raid on a Georgia Hyundai plant in will be freed and returned to South Korea on a chartered flight

During a criminal investigation into alleged unlawful employment at the facility, agents arrested 475 people while executing a judicial search warrant.

President Lee Jae-myung’s office says, “Negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded,” a presidential spokesperson announced Sunday. “Once the procedures are complete, the chartered plane will depart to bring our citizens.”

South Korea is the world’s 10th-largest economy and ‘was’ a key U.S. ally.