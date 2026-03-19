'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' announces full cast a year before film's release

Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The full cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has been revealed.

Ben Schwartz, who has voiced Sonic in all three of the Paramount Pictures franchise's previous films, made the official casting announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday celebrating exactly one year until the release of the film.

Schwartz first confirmed that Jim Carrey will return as the evil Dr. Robotnik, before noting that franchise staples James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also return as Tom and Maddie Wachowski.

"One year to go til Sonic 4. Jim is back and look who else is coming to play," Schwartz captioned his post.

Newly announced to join the cast are Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and Nick Offerman. The latter previously starred with Schwartz in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Also returning are Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Knuckles, Shadow and Tails. Lee Majdoub will also be back as Agent Stone.

Kristen Bell was previously announced to join the franchise as the voice of Amy Rose.

While a plot for the fourth film has yet to be unveiled, it will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. It is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.

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