"So proud of him": Carl Weathers' sons posthumously honor him during Walk of Fame ceremony

Carl Weathers was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

On Thursday, the actor, known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky films as well as his time as an NFL linebacker for the then-Oakland Raiders, was posthumously honored with his own Hollywood landmark.

Among those paying tribute were his family members, as well as dear friends in Hollywood and sports, including actress/director Bryce Dallas Howard, who worked with him on The Mandalorian -- for which Weathers was nominated for an Emmy -- and Star Trek actor LeVar Burton.

Carl Weathers' sons Matthew and Jason Weathers, as well as his partner Christine Kludjian, also paid tribute to him in moving speeches.

"My father was an individual with dreams and aspirations," Matthew Weathers said in his speech. "He knew what he wanted at a very young age. He told me on numerous occasions that if he had some money in his pocket as a young man, he'd go to the movies."

"Not a lot of people have the opportunity to do what he did," he added of his father's illustrious career. "He was proud of what he created. So am I. It's hard to imagine that he's not here."

Jason Weathers echoed his brother's words, and said that he's "so proud" of the actor-director.

"I wish he could be here to experience this," he continued. "I know he was looking forward to this -- over 50 years in Hollywood, in his career, and now to be immortalized with a star is just truly wonderful."

Carl Weathers, who logged memorable performances in Predator, Toy Story, Arrested Development, and Happy Gilmore, died in February at age 76.

Weathers' monument, in the category of Sports Entertainment, is the 2,787th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

