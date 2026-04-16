Snoop Dogg says biopic will come to theaters next year

The world has watched Snoop Dogg evolve over the years, and now he's bringing his life story to the big screen in a new biopic called Snoop.

Snoop announced at CinemaCon the film will be released next year. "After my brothers got to tell their story with Straight Outta Compton, now it's my turn," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper praised director Craig Brewer and promised the film would be rated R, adding, "So get your parents' permission."

"If we're going to do a Snoop Dogg movie, I've got to get gangster with it," he said.

"I wish I could give you more details," he added. "We'll be back at CinemaCon next year with a trailer."

Snoop will see Jonathan Daviss portraying the rapper. Brian Grazer, who also worked on 8 Mile, will produce with Snoop under Death Row Productions.

Snoop previously described the biopic as an "evolution story" about his life, family and upbringing, saying it will show how he overcame challenges and learned from those who shaped him.

"A lot of people just see me for who I am now," he told Extra. "They don't know what I went through and what I had to do to get to this stage and the people that taught me the lessons that I learned and the reason why I am who I am."

Snoop will begin filming this summer.

In other Snoop-related news, Lil Baby has joined the team for Snoop's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream brand, which "remixes classic frozen treats with West Coast flavor full of clever music nods and hip hop easter eggs," a release said, per People. Dr. Bombay's first storefront will open April 26 at the Venice Boardwalk in LA.

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