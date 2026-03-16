‘Sinners’ wins big at the Oscars!

98th Academy Awards - Press Room Michael B. Jordan, left, winner of the award for actor in a leading role for "Sinners," and Ryan Coogler, winner of the award for writing (original screenplay) for "Sinners," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Michael B. Jordan took home the Lead Male Actor award while Ryan Coogler accepted the Oscar for Original Screenplay and the world couldn’t be happier.

Check out the wins:

“One Battle After Another” won Best Picture, leading the night with six wins including wins for Director and Cinematography.

  • Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his dual role as Smoke and Stack in “Sinners,” marking his first Oscar nomination and win
  • “KPop Demon Hunters” won the awards for Best Animated Feature Film, while their song “Golden” won the award for Best Original Song. That makes “Golden” the first K-pop song to win the award. Ejae, 24, Ido and Teddy Park also became the first South Koreans to win in the category.
  • For only the seventh time in Oscars history, there was a tie. “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva” both won for live-action short film.
  • Miles Caton and “I Lied to You” cowriter Raphael Saadiq delivered a performance of the song. It also featured Miles’ costars Li Jun Li and Jayme Lawson dancing. Ballet dancer Misty Copeland also hopped in on the fun. Musicians including Shaboozey, Brittany Howard, Alice Smith, Bobby Rush, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Buddy Guy joined in as well.

Best Picture

  • “One Battle After Another” - WINNER

Best Director

  • “One Battle After Another” - Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Michael B. Jordan - “Sinners” - WINNER

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sean Penn - “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

  • “One Battle After Another” - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER

Original Screenplay

  • “Sinners” - Written by Ryan Coogler - WINNER

Animated Feature Film

  • “KPop Demon Hunters” - Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong - WINNER

Achievement in Casting

  • “One Battle After Another” - Cassandra Kulukundis - WINNER

Original Score

  • “Sinners” - Ludwig Goransson - WINNER

Cinematography

  • “Sinners” - Autumn Durald Arkapaw - WINNER

Film Editing

  • “One Battle After Another” - Andy Jurgensen - WINNER
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