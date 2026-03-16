‘Sinners’ wins big at the Oscars!

98th Academy Awards - Press Room

Michael B. Jordan, left, winner of the award for actor in a leading role for "Sinners," and Ryan Coogler, winner of the award for writing (original screenplay) for "Sinners," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)