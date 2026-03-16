‘Sinners’ wins big at the Oscars!

Michael B. Jordan took home the Lead Male Actor award while Ryan Coogler accepted the Oscar for Original Screenplay and the world couldn’t be happier.
Check out the wins:
“One Battle After Another” won Best Picture, leading the night with six wins including wins for Director and Cinematography.
- Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his dual role as Smoke and Stack in “Sinners,” marking his first Oscar nomination and win
- “KPop Demon Hunters” won the awards for Best Animated Feature Film, while their song “Golden” won the award for Best Original Song. That makes “Golden” the first K-pop song to win the award. Ejae, 24, Ido and Teddy Park also became the first South Koreans to win in the category.
- For only the seventh time in Oscars history, there was a tie. “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva” both won for live-action short film.
- Miles Caton and “I Lied to You” cowriter Raphael Saadiq delivered a performance of the song. It also featured Miles’ costars Li Jun Li and Jayme Lawson dancing. Ballet dancer Misty Copeland also hopped in on the fun. Musicians including Shaboozey, Brittany Howard, Alice Smith, Bobby Rush, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Buddy Guy joined in as well.
Best Picture
- “One Battle After Another” - WINNER
Best Director
- “One Battle After Another” - Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER
Actor in a Leading Role
- Michael B. Jordan - “Sinners” - WINNER
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sean Penn - “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) - WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
- “One Battle After Another” - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER
Original Screenplay
- “Sinners” - Written by Ryan Coogler - WINNER
Animated Feature Film
- “KPop Demon Hunters” - Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong - WINNER
Achievement in Casting
- “One Battle After Another” - Cassandra Kulukundis - WINNER
Original Score
- “Sinners” - Ludwig Goransson - WINNER
Cinematography
- “Sinners” - Autumn Durald Arkapaw - WINNER
Film Editing
- “One Battle After Another” - Andy Jurgensen - WINNER