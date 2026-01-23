‘Sinners’ makes history with 16 Oscar nominations, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo get first nods

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: (L-R) Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan, Francine Maisler, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton and Omar Benson Miller, winners of the Best Casting and Ensemble Award for "Sinners," attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Michael B. Jordan said the first person he called was his mom after learning that not only had ‘Sinners’ broken a record with 16 Oscar nominations, but he had received his first nod for Best Actor.

At 73, Delroy Lindo also earned his first nomination for his performance as Delta Slim in Ryan Cooglers genre-fluid vampire thriller.

Delroy had expressed disappointment with past snubs, saying, “I think I’ve done enough. I’ve done a wide range of work as an actor.” Which he has. After appearances in Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods, he proved to be more than worthy of a nod. But it’s his role as Delta Slim a Mississippi harmonica and piano player tapped by twins Smoke and Stack (played by fellow first-time Oscar nominee Michael B. Jordan) to perform at the launch of their juke joint, that has really left the audience spellbound.

