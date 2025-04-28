'Sinners' draws box office blood again; 'The Accountant 2' doesn't quite add up

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
By Andrea Dresdale

Sinners, the vampire thriller that marks the latest collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan, sank its teeth into the #1 spot at the box office for a second week in a row.

According to Box Office Mojo, the critically acclaimed horror film took in $45 million in its second week -- nearly as much as its $48 million start.  So far, the film has grossed nearly $162 million globally -- impressive considering that it cost just $90 million to make.

Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 original, only managed a third-place debut with $24.5 million, behind the re-release of Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith, which returned to theaters in celebration of its 20th anniversary and brought in $25.2 million.

The Accountant 2's box office take is respectable, considering it's an R-rated action thriller, but since it cost $80 million to make, it has a ways to go to match the profitability of the original, which has earned $155 million globally.

Other new entries in the box office top 10 include Until Dawn, an R-rated horror film that debuted at #5 with $8 million, and Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii -- a restored version of the British rock legends' 1972 concert film -- which is in at #9 with $2.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sinners - $45 million
2. Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith - $25.2 million
3. The Accountant 2- $24.5 million
4. A Minecraft Movie - $22.7 million
5. Until Dawn - $8 million
6. The King of Kings - $4 million
7. The Amateur - $3.8 million
8. Warfare – $2.7 million
9. Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii - $2.6 million
10. The Legend of Ochi - $1.4 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!