R&B singer Pleasure P arrested on DUI charge in Florida

R&B singer Pleasure P was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, early Wednesday.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Pleasure P, of the rhythm and blues group Pretty Ricky, was arrested early Friday in Florida, accused of driving recklessly while intoxicated, WPLG reported.

The singer, whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper, had been celebrating his 34th birthday, the Sun-Sentinel reported, citing a police report. Miami Beach police said the singer was driving more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, weaved between lanes and nearly crashed into another vehicle before authorities stopped him at 3:45 a.m., the newspaper reported.

Cooper was charged with resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, WPLG reported.

While in custody, Cooper asked police to call a lawyer, rapper Flo Rida and former pro basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, the Miami Herald reported.

Cooper was released, but 13 hours later he recorded a video on Instagram, telling fans he was ready for “Round Two” of his birthday celebration, the newspaper reported.