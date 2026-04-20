Shreveport man who murdered all of his children was battling dark thoughts

Eight children are dead after a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 19, 2026.

Shreveport father, Shamar Elkins (31), posted this picture on April 5th, 2026 saying “Happy Easter had a wonderful time at church for the first time with all my kids. What a blessed day.”

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Four days later he reposted an inspirational prayer “Dear God, today I ask you to help me guard my mind and me emotions.

The prayer also asked for strength to reject depression, anger, anxiety and panic.

Ten days later, he killed all seven of them and one of their cousins. He also critically wounded his wife Shaneuqua Pugh (34).

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Family members say the two got married about two years ago but were in the middle of separating and had been arguing prior to the shooting.

His mother and stepfather told the New York times that he told them his wife wanted a divorce and he was drowning in “dark thoughts”.