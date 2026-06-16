Shrek and Donkey head out on new adventure in 'Shrek 5' trailer

Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Shrek (Mike Myers) in DreamWorks Animation’s 'Shrek 5,' directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. (DreamWorks Animation)

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are returning to the land of Far Far Away for another adventure.

The trailer for DreamWorks Animation's Shrek 5 has been released, nearly a year ahead of its release to theaters on June 30, 2027.

“Shrek and Donkey, two stalwart friends off on another whirlwind big city adventure,” Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, says in the clip.

Shrek (Mike Myers) reluctantly teams up with his old pal, as well as his wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and their two sons Fergus and Farkle, voiced by Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo. It’s unclear where the adventure is taking them, but at some point they all end up in jail.

The trailer ends with Donkey badly singing the 1977 song "Baby Come Back" to the annoyance of his ogre cellmates.

Zendaya voices Shrek and Fiona’s teenage daughter Felicia, but the character does not appear in the trailer.

The first Shrek film was released in 2001. It was the first-ever winner of the best animated feature Academy Award. Its three sequels were subsequently released in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

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