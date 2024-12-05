'Shōgun' leads 30th Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

The 30th Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were released on Thursday, and, much like this year's Emmy's, Shōgun leads the pack.

The FX and Hulu series is nominated for six awards, while several other shows came away with four nominations each, including Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat and What We Do in the Shadows.

Netflix has the most nominations out of all networks and streaming platforms, coming away with 23, while HBO and Max follow closely behind with 21.

The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on Dec. 12, while the actual awards show will take place on Jan. 12 in Santa Monica, California. Chelsea Handler hosts the event, which will air live on E! and stream the next day on Peacock.

