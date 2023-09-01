Sheryl Lee Ralph announces rebrand of her nonprofit The DIVA Foundation

Sheryl Lee Ralph has announced a rebranding and expansion of her nonprofit charitable organization, The DIVA Foundation.

The announcement of the rebrand came on Thursday, August 31. The DIVA Foundation, which Ralph founded 33 years ago to deliver urgent messaging, and fight the stigma surrounding the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS, is launching a rebrand and expansion in response to changing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this, The DIVA Foundation has extended its programming to focus its efforts across five different pillars: Health Awareness, Women and Girls, LGBTQ+, Social Justice & Racial Equity and Food & Housing Insecurity.

Ralph, who serves as the board president and founding director, says that she is “excited about the look and feel of our new brand.”

“The DIVA Foundation works hard to ensure that the people who serve are represented by messengers they can trust,” Ralph said. “I’ve been blessed to have the support of many volunteers, fellow celebrities and influencers, and corporate partners to make this vision a reality.”

