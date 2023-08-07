'Sharknado' getting a 10th anniversary edition, with limited theatrical run

The year was 2013. Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" was on the radio, and in the air, there was a funnel cloud full of sharks.

That was the year that gave us Sharknado, the campy SyFy Channel special starring Tara Reid and Ian Ziering, a whole lot of maturely rendered sharks and, well, tornadoes.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, production company The Asylum is bringing the fish franchise's original into theaters, with a special two-day event.

According to a new teaser, Sharknado: The Tenth Anniversary Edition boasts "new kills, new thrills, more sharks and more 'nado." By that, they likely mean the hundreds of enhanced and added special effects to the original camp classic.

The movie will be coming to theaters just for Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16.

The Hollywood Reporter got a peek of a spoofy Barbiefied version of the upcoming movie's poster, which features a pink sports car, a knockoff Barbie-style font and "Ken" wielding a chainsaw over his head from the passenger's seat.

For theaters and showtimes, check out the movie's official 10th Anniversary Edition website.

