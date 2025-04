NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

One of Shannon Sharpe’s former flames is accusing the former football player turned host of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress during a relationship that lasted nearly two years with a woman more than thirty years younger than him.

The complaint accuses Sharpe of threatening to kill her multiple times, but Sharpe is denying all of the allegations saying Gabriella Zuniga is lying and he has the explicit text messages to prove it.