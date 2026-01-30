Sha’carri Richardson and Christian Coleman both arrested in Miami

Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman were arrested in Miami. The Queen of speed was arrested for driving over 100 mph. But...during the traffic stop, her boyfriend Christian was busted for drug paraphernalia and resisting.

When Richardson was pulled over, Christian pulled up in a separate car and got out to ask the officer what was going on. When asked to identify himself, he reportedly refused and was placed under arrest for resisting.

Authorities later find a glass smoking device with remnants of a leafy substance in it.