Beyoncé just made history as the first artist ever to reach 100 Grammy nominations, crossing the milestone with a Best R&B Solo Performance nod for “Morning Dew (Donk)”.
- The Record-Breaking Song: “Morning Dew (Donk)” is a previously unreleased track that dropped on July 4, 2026, ahead of the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, B’Day.
- Grammy Wins Record: In addition to leading in nominations, Beyoncé is the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 35 wins.
- Next Ceremony: The 69th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.