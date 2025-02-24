Selena Gomez says 'Only Murders' co-stars 'deserve' SAG Award 'more than I do'

One of the surprises of Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards was Only Murders in the Building winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — as well as star Martin Short winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. On Instagram on Monday, star Selena Gomez downplayed her own involvement in the show to praise Short and co-star Steve Martin.

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show," Selena, who executive produces Only Murders as well, wrote.

She also praised "every single human on our crew that ever was or is," adding, "Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my only murders family!"

Selena said in her acceptance speech, "We never win. This is so weird." She then added, "Thank you to Marty and Steve ... they raised me ... and I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful."

Also at the SAG Awards, Selena got to see her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña take home the award for best supporting actress.

Meanwhile, Selena's new album, I Said I Love You First, which she created with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, is out March 21.

