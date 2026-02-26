See Lisa Kudrow come back as Valerie Cherish in 'The Comeback' season 3 trailer

Get ready for the comeback of The Comeback.

HBO has released the official trailer for the third and final season of the Lisa Kudrow-starring comedy series.

The new season, which comes from the show's original creators Michael Patrick King and Kudrow, premieres to HBO and will stream on HBO Max on March 22. A new episode will debut each week leading up to the series finale on May 10.

The trailer shows off what this third and final chapter in Valerie Cherish's (Kudrow) journey will consist of. We see her starring in and executive producing a sitcom called How's That?!, which she loves, before she discovers the show is being written by AI.

This new trailer comes more than 20 years after the first season of the show debuted in 2005 and more than 10 years after season 2. King and Kudrow will both executive produce the season, which will include other returning series regulars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

The season 3 cast will also include Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern and Andrew Scott.

