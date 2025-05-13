See Kim Kardashian in teaser for new Hulu series 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian is using what she's learned about the law in the new series All's Fair, out later this year.

The teaser for the highly anticipated legal drama was released Tuesday, and features the reality star and SKIMS founder among a star-studded cast.

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who "leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice," according to a synopsis.

Kardashian's character, Allura Grant, opens the teaser and is overheard saying, "Deep breath. Tell us your story."

The camera then pans from Allura, who is seated alongside fellow lawyers Liberty Ronson and Emerald Greene (Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts, respectively), to a woman with blond hair, facing away from the camera. The camera turns and faces the woman, revealed to be actress Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Dee Barber.

Dee replies, "It's been a lot. I'm sorry."

"No, no, we don't meet with sorry people," Liberty says.

The song "Cell Block Tango" from the musical Chicago begins playing as another clip shows Glenn Close, who plays Dina Standish, telling another woman, "Get mad. Get hot. Get revenge."

A synopsis for the new series adds that the team of female divorce attorneys "navigate[s] high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks."

Also starring in the series are Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Teyana Taylor as Milan and Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe.

All's Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, Paulson and Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, are also among the executive producers.

The show comes to Hulu this fall and Disney+ internationally.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

