'Scooby-Doo: Origins' live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production

It's time to solve that mystery.

Netflix has announced that production has started in Atlanta, Georgia, on its upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action series. The streaming service has also revealed that the show's official title is Scooby-Doo: Origins.

The show's previously announced main cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

Netflix has also posted the first image of this live-action version of the Scooby-Doo gang in costume.

Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as a series regular, although the specific role he will play has not been unveiled.

Scooby-Doo: Origins "will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all," according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show's writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang's origin story.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," according to the show's official synopsis. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

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