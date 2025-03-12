Scarlett Johansson won't return to play Black Widow: 'We’re going to have to let her go'

Scarlett Johansson doesn't carry any hope of a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who starred as Black Widow in the superhero film franchise, told InStyle for a cover story that she does not see a possibility for that character to return.

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay? They just don’t want to believe it,” Johansson said. “They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let her go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

Johansson's Natasha Romonoff was killed off in the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The character appeared in the prequel movie Black Widow, which debuted in theaters in 2021.

Johansson is now gearing up to star in a brand-new film franchise. She'll appear in the upcoming Universal Pictures film Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Johansson said the studio recently asked if she would join Instagram to help promote the film.

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?'" Johansson said. "I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think] … is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn't feel like I could."

The actress said that all of the work she puts out is based in truth and that joining Instagram would not be true to her.

“So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not," Johansson said. "And I think the film will do fine.”

