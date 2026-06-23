Savannah Guthrie speaks out after reports that ransom note said Nancy Guthrie died after kidnapping

An emotional Savannah Guthrie spoke out on Tuesday following new reports that a ransom note said her mother, Nancy Guthrie, died shortly after she was abducted.

The Today show host's 84-year-old mother was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of Feb. 1 and remains missing, according to authorities.

Various ransom notes were sent to the media in the days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The second ransom note received by a Tucson television station, days after Nancy Guthrie's abduction, said she died shortly after she was taken and was buried in nature, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Savannah Guthrie wiped away tears as she addressed the news on Today, saying, "I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here."

"And so, since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people -- to really, to beg people -- to come forward," she said. "Somebody knows something."

"This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony," Savannah Guthrie said through tears.

"Please do the right thing. ... We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her, ever," she said.

Images from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera showing a masked man at her house were released by authorities early on in the investigation, but the 84-year-old's whereabouts remain unknown, and the suspect remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

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