Samuel L. Jackson joining Kevin Hart in Peacock's 'Fight Night'

Samuel L. Jackson is joining star and executive producer Kevin Hart in a limited series for Peacock. Variety says Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist — based on the 2021 Fight Night podcast installment — tells "the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life, but an entire city's destiny."

The trade has Jackson playing notorious gangster Frank Moten, called "the Black Godfather" by the tabloids of the time.

An after-party following the Atlanta fight between Ali and Jerry Quarry drew some of the city's most infamous people — and a team of crooks who ripped them off.

The hourslong, audacious heist saw as many as 200 would-be partiers methodically robbed at gunpoint, with the victims including normally untouchable members of the so-called Black mafia.

On his Instagram, Hart enthused, "I am crazy excited about this series….. and I'm even more excited about working with @samuelljackson….We have been trying to figure it out a project for years and we finally cracked it!!!!!!"

Kev also teased "more big announcements" to come, adding, "This cast is going to be EPIC!!!!! Stay tuned!!!!!!!"

