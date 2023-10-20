SAG-AFTRA strike reportedly bumping 'Deadpool 3' from its May 3 release date

Deadpool may be pretty much invincible, but he's no match for the SAG-AFTRA strike. Although official sources are mum so far, Deadline reports the ongoing strike has derailed release date plans for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.

As reported, the film, which also stars Hugh Jackman reprising as Logan/Wolverine, was to hit theaters May 3. However, production on the movie was halted on July 14 when the SAG-AFTRA strike was called. Sources told the trade that even if the union's ongoing battle with studios is resolved in the next few weeks, there wouldn't be enough time to ramp the movie back up and still hit its deadline.

The trade also speculates that if indeed the Merc with a Mouth's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets bumped, another comic hero might take his place. Captain America: Brave New World, the first film starring Anthony Mackie holding the spangly shield, could be shifted to May from its July 26 slot.

That film was further along in production than the Deadpool threequel was, and was initially set to debut May 3 anyway, Deadline explains.

