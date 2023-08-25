Ryan Reynolds' sweet message gives wife Blake Lively more than 2 million likes for her birthday

With 41 million Instagram followers, Blake Lively isn't hurting for "likes," but got more than 2 million of them within an hour for her birthday, thanks to a sweet message from her hubby, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake, who tied the knot with Ryan in 2012, turned 36 on Friday, August 25.

To a glamorous nighttime beach shot of his better half, Ryan wrote, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."

The Deadpool star, producer and entrepreneur continued, "Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Of course, the celebrity couple is infamous for their love language of busting each other's chops on social media, but Ryan played nice this time and was rewarded with lots of hearts — the Instagram kind.

