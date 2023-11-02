Ryan Gosling goes from stuntman to action hero in trailer to 'The Fall Guy'

The trailer to the big-budget action comedy The Fall Guy is here, and it shows Barbie star Ryan Gosling as an unlikely action hero.

Loosely based on the 1980s action show of the same name that had Lee Majors in the lead role, Gosling plays "the unknown stuntman" this time around. Instead of being the guy who makes "Eastwood look so fine" on camera, as Majors sang in the theme song, Gosling's Colt Seavers is the go-to guy for car wrecks, alien invasions and the like to spare the biggest action star on the planet, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

However, Ryder goes missing in the middle of a big-budget action movie that's being directed by his ex, Emily Blunt's Jody Moreno, and a ruthless producer, played by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, presses Seavers into service to rescue the star off screen.

Things take a dark turn when Ryder turns up dead, "super dead," to quote Gosling's character. Seavers has to take on the "shady people" who killed the star — and maybe win his woman back.

Incidentally, the world of spectacular stunts and doubling for a major movie star is old hat for The Fall Guy's director, David Leitch; he was a stuntman himself before directing blockbusters like Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2.

And let's not forget Gosling played a stuntman in over his head in Drive.

The Fall Guy also stars Black Panther scene-stealer Winston Duke and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The movie opens March 1.

