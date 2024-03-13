Ryan Gosling gets booed because he didn't sing at 'The Fall Guy' premiere

"Barbenheimer" Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt appeared along with director Chad Stahelski at Tuesday night's SXSW premiere of their action comedy The Fall Guy, and Gosling disappointed. Sort of.

Two days after his showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards, Gosling and company were at a packed Paramount Theatre in Austin, where according to Deadline, Ryan opened by saying, "Don't worry, I'm not going to sing -- I promise."

The comment drew boos and deflated "awws" from fans, according to the trade.

Incidentally, before the screening, Blunt gave her review of Gosling's Oscars performance to Extra, calling it "epic, legendary."

She also revealed, "I said to him ... 'People are going to talk to you about it when you are 90 years old.' It just brought the house down."

And while some may have booed Gosling's lack of singing, critics didn't boo The Fall Guy: It now has a 91% from the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie from Universal opens in theaters May 3.

