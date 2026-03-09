Road to the Oscars 2026: Where to watch the nominated films

Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

It's time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2026 Oscars ceremony will be held Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you've found yourself needing to catch up on this year's Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here's a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 98th annual Oscars.

Bugonia, the Emma Stone-starring black comedy thriller from director Yorgos Lanthimos, is available to stream on Peacock. Stone is also nominated for best actress, an award she has won two other times. Also streaming on Peacock is the Chloé Zhao-directed film adaption of Hamnet. The movie is up for eight awards at the ceremony, including best actress, best director and best adapted screenplay.

You can drive on to Apple TV to watch the Brad Pitt-starring film F1, while the Netflix original films Frankenstein and Train Dreams are available to screen on that streaming service.

Marty Supreme is still playing in select movie theaters, but it's also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a young man who dreams of becoming a table tennis champion, is up for nine nominations at the awards ceremony, including best actor for Timothée Chalamet.

The Secret Agent is currently streaming on Hulu, and while Sentimental Value is set to appear on that service on March 23, it is currently only available to rent or buy on Apple TV or Prime Video.

Finally, two of the biggest films of this year's awards race are both available to watch on HBO Max. The Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another, which is up for 13 nods, is streaming on the service, as is Ryan Coogler's action-horror film Sinners, which has more nominations than any other film this year with 16.

