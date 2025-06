HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell attend the Premiere Of Samuel Goldwyn Films' "A Boy. A Girl. A Dream." at ArcLight Hollywood on September 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

At the tender age of 57, Ricky Bell has finally become a dad. He welcomed his little girl on Father’s Day.

Ricky and Amy, 40, have been married for 20 years. To the new addition, Ricky said, “Been looking forward to celebrating this day, God’s ‘Mercy’ has arrived… Happy Father’s Day!”

Congrats!