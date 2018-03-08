Rick Ross debuts men’s hair care line

Rick Ross has reportedly returned home after being rushed to hospital last week for a suspected heart attack.

Nearly two months since a health scare left Rick Ross reportedly unresponsive, the rapper is back in business.

In wake of his recent medical emergency, these days the mogul says he is “feeling good.”

“I’m enjoying myself, I suggest everybody enjoy their life. That’s what its all about,” he tells People.

And this month, Ross unveils his very own collection of grooming products, RICH.

The nine-piece men’s collection includes hair care as well as shaving cream, an aftershave balm and a beard oil. Each contains what he describes as the “boss experience,” essentially a trio of luxe, outside-of-the-box ingredients: caviar extract, champagne and hemp seed oil.

However, the prices won’t break the bank (the line ranges from $12.99 to $15.99), which is Maybach music to our ears.

“I think (men’s hair care) is what separates the average person from a distinguished gentleman. (So) we brought this dream to life,” the self-proclaimed “beard connoisseur” says.

The “Diced Pineapples” creator wholeheartedly stands behind the line, and even got a haircut during his launch event (at the Connecticut Barber Expo in Harford, Conn.) to live demo the products for onlookers.

“I fell in love with (them) first and foremost, and that’s why I’m able to push it with so much confidence.”

His venture is an exciting step for the rapper, 42, who was hospitalized for four days in March following a serious health scare.

According to the Davie Police Department, someone called 911 from Ross’ Miami mansion at 3:34 a.m. for emergency care for a person matching the rapper’s description.

Ross has had a history of seizures, and was hospitalized twice in 2011 after two seizures occurred within six hours of each other.

Ross posted a photo on Instagram the morning he was released from the hospital in March saying, “Ain’t Nothing like home.”