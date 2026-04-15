‘Restored’ Morris Brown’s Faith Shamley accepted to Ivy League for graduate school

Morris Brown College's first class of students since the school regained accreditation are about to graduate. They’re being called the “Restoration Class.”

Morris Brown’s first class since reaccreditation is getting ready to graduate

Very proud moment for Morris Brown. As the College prepares for its first graduation class since restoring its accreditation, they’re also celebrating Faith Shamley who was one of the first students to enroll at Morris Brown College following the restoration in 2022.

Shamley has been accepted to Ivy League, Columbia University in New York for graduate school.

92 spring, ‘restoration class’ graduates are super excited to be a part of this history making moment for Morris Brown College. And congratulations to President Dr. Kevin James for turning the fate of Morris Brown around!