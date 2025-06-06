Report: Mia Goth to star with Ryan Gosling in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

It seems as though Mia Goth is set to enter a galaxy far, far away.

The actress has joined Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawn Levy is directing the new film, which is set to start filming in the fall. It's scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027.

While specific details have yet to be revealed, the story will take place around five years after the events of the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It will be a standalone story unconnected to the Skywalker Saga. The plot involves Gosling's character protecting a young charge against a group of evil pursuers.

Goth would be playing one of the evil pursuers.

Levy spoke about the upcoming film onstage at Star Wars Celebration in Japan back in April.

“This is a stand-alone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” Levy said at the time.

