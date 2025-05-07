Reparations Task Force coming to Decatur

The Decatur City Commission has approved a resolution from the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights to create a reparations task force.

The city commission approved a funding request of $25,000 from the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights last year to continue their reparations work. Beacon Hill has been laying the groundwork, doing reparations research since 2022.

The resolution outlines the creation of the task force. It also acknowledges and publicly apologizes for the city’s past role in systemic oppression.