Record breaking turnout for 1st day of Georgia primary elections

Early voting is well underway across the state of Georgia, and there is a unique circumstance going on in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

Early voting brought in some record-breaking numbers for Georgians. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 35,352 Georgians voted in-person on the first day - a 29% increase from the 2022 primary election and a new state record for a midterm primary.

The state says it also accepted 1,732 absentee ballots on Monday.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the first day of early voting for the most recent primary elections:

2026: 35,352 in-person ballots

2022: 27,298 in-person ballots

2018: 9,266 in-person ballots

The last day of early voting will be May 15, four days before the primary election on May 19.