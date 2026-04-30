Record breaking turnout for 1st day of Georgia primary elections

Georgia primary early voting Early voting is well underway across the state of Georgia, and there is a unique circumstance going on in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Early voting brought in some record-breaking numbers for Georgians. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 35,352 Georgians voted in-person on the first day - a 29% increase from the 2022 primary election and a new state record for a midterm primary.

The state says it also accepted 1,732 absentee ballots on Monday.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the first day of early voting for the most recent primary elections:

  • 2026: 35,352 in-person ballots
  • 2022: 27,298 in-person ballots
  • 2018: 9,266 in-person ballots

The last day of early voting will be May 15, four days before the primary election on May 19.

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