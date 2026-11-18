The Comeback King is saddling up for its debut.

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for its new original comedy from director Judd Apatow. Glen Powell stars as a country western star in free fall in a film he wrote alongside Apatow.

Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao also star in the movie.

Powell stars as Aubrey King, who is "a hot-shot country sensation whose songs about drinkin’ and lovin’ are fueling his rise but are leaving him feeling like a commodity," according to an official description.

His life is sent on a downward spiral after a messy breakup with pop superstar Missy (Cline).

"Faced with a mandatory timeout, Aubrey dodges the spotlight and returns to college to finally finish his degree and discover what he wants to say in his music, sparked a no-nonsense professor (Milioti) who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity crashing in her classroom," the description continues.

According to a press release from Universal Pictures, Powell trained in guitar and singing in order to take on the role as a country music star. The studio said many of Nashville's best writers contribute to the film's soundtrack.

While the songwriting credits have yet to be revealed, many country music stars make appearances in the film. They include Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire.

McEntire herself makes quite the impression at the end of the new trailer. After Asher misses a punch meant for a hater, he almost hits McEntire instead. But she's too quick. The country music superstar then sacks Asher herself and brings him to the ground while she brandishes a blade.

"I'm Reba freaking McEntire. How do you wanna die?" she asks.

Apatow's relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He's also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.

The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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