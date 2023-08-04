Reality Roundup: Former '﻿Bachelorette' ﻿reveals who she's dating, Netflix star denies cheating allegations, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Bachelorette (ABC)

- Former Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, announced she is in a committed relationship with a woman on ABC's The View.When asked if she had any relationship updates on the August 2 episode, Windey said, "I've been keeping it kind of private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I'm dating a girl." She later posted a picture of herself and her girlfriend, comedian Robby Hoffman, on Instagram saying, "Told you I'm a girls girl!!"

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

- Tom Sandoval has been accused of sneaking in endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel while filming Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. According to Nick Viall, who was also cast on the show, Tom allegedly brought in the photos and showed them to the cast."He came across as a guy who cared about her, and I'm just saying that objectively," Nick said on his The Viall Files podcast. "There seemed to be some real reluctance about [if] the public would allow them to be together," he said. "He came across as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel, which is interesting because apparently he's out there dating someone new."

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

- Georgia Hassarati has called out her ex-boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, over cheating allegations. On July 31, Georgia took to TikTok to address the issue and share her side of the story, after Jowsey went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said she "kinda" cheated. George denied the allegations and noted that she forgave Harry for cheating on her multiple times. Harry appeared in season one of the Netflix dating show in 2020, whereas Georgia starred in 2022's season 3.

