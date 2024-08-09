Reality Roundup: 'Love Island USA' winners make it official and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)

This season's champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. "I just asked her out yall she said yes," Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, "Somebody help me."



Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island's Connor Newsum. "Was I on a date?" she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. "I'm not going to deny anything."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband's ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband's ex was speaking to her rivals and she's fine it. "I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn't even flinch," she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie's husband was cheating on her.

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she's polyamorous and loving it. "I have three partners!" she says. "I have two partners and someone else I'm dating."

