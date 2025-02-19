Rapper Lil Baby set to make stop at State Farm Arena for Wham World Tour

Here are some more photos from the Lil Baby + Friends concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Rap superstar Lil Baby has announced a global tour this year with a stop in his hometown of Atlanta.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 7 for his Wham World Tour. It marks his first headlining tour since 2022.

Lil Baby released his debut album “Harder Than Hard” in 2018 which included the smash singles “Yes Indeed” with Drake, “Drip Too Hard” and Drip Harder” which each earned top 10 debuts on Billboard 200 chart.

In 2023, he opened his first restaurant called The Seafood Menu located on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

He has also won multiple Grammy awards and has sold over 30 million albums.

He released his fourth album titled “WHAM” in January of 2025 which debuted at No. 1. He is also set to release his latest album titled “Dominique.”

In addition to releasing several mixtapes, Lil Baby has released multiple singles, features and mixtape songs including “Forever” featuring hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, “We Paid” with 42 Dugg, “Grace” with 42 Dugg, “Freestlye,” “I Do It” with Lil Wayne and Big Sean, “The Bigger Picture,” “Pardon” with Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I., “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna, “Close Friends,” “My Dawg,” “Touchdown,” “Bussin” with Nicki Minaj, “Tootsies” with Gucci Mane, and more.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting whamtour.com and Ticketmaster.com.