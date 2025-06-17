R. Kelly hospitalized after overdose

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Robert Kelly recently said that he felt like there was a conspiracy to take his life in prison and requested an early release.

Now we know why Kels is standing strong in his beliefs. The former king of R&B was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a near-fatal overdose from medications given to him by prison staff.

His lawyer claims that Kels, who is serving 30 years in a North Carolina prison for sex trafficking and racketeering, collapsed in his cell while in solitary confinement after taking a high dose of his anxiety medication.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was placed in isolation on June 10 with his medication, and on the same day, prison staff entered his cell and administered more medication.

A few days later, he was rushed to Duke University Hospital. Kelly was under observation for two days before he returned to prison.