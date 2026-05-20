Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film

Quinta Brunson is taking on the role of Betty Boop.

The actress, creator, writer and producer is developing and set to star in a film adaptation of the cartoon icon, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The upcoming movie is set to trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer. It will examine the relationship between art and the artist as Max Fleischer navigates the pressures of creating one of the world's first animated icons, "especially when that icon begins to take on a life of its own," according to the film's official logline.

The movie will be Betty Boop's first starring role in a theatrical film since the 1930s, when she came from Fleischer Studios' Talkartoons series and was the only animated, independent female movie star of the era. Brunson will produce through her banner Fifth Chance Productions and has partnered with Mark Fleischer of Fleischer Studios for the project. Erin Wehrenberg is overseeing for Fifth Chance Productions.

"Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche. She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century," Brunson said. "After Erin and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself.”

Mark Fleischer said when Brunson first approached him with her idea for the film, he "was breath-taken."

"Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention,” Mark Fleischer said.

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