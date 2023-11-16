Quincy Jones opens his wine cellar to Christie's auction house

Legendary producer and musician Quincy Jones is opening up his "encyclopedic" wine collection to Christie's auction house, with selections from around the world and some extremely rare — from 1928 and 1934, to be exact — fruit of the grape.

Christie's explains, "The sale offers wine and music enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire some of the most sought after and rare wines with unmatched provenance."

Jones comments, "When I was embarking on my first trip to Europe as a young trumpeter in Lionel Hampton's band in 1953, the great saxophone player Ben Webster pulled me aside and gave me some of the best advice a 19-year-old who had never traveled outside of the country could ever receive. He told me that the soul of a country is identified by its music, its food, and its language and that 'wherever you go, eat the food the real people eat, listen to the music the real people listen to, and learn 30 or 40 words in every language.'"

He reminisces, "I embraced Ben's advice wholeheartedly, and in so doing, I was also introduced to the pleasure of experiencing the best wines ever produced."

The 90-year-old icon says the collection features "special selections from some of the finest vineyards in the world ... along with very special vintages created by dear, dear friends."

Jones expresses, "Each bottle in my collection evokes in me memories of unique and extraordinary times spent with unique and extraordinary people and always carries with it the promise of beautiful new experiences being created once opened."

The online auction will be open for bidding November 30 through December 11.

