Prue Leith to leave 'The Great British Bake Off' after nine seasons

Restaurateur Dame Prue Leith poses for a portrait as she prepares to host a long table banquet during Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park on Aug. 1, 2025, in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

This news may cause a soggy tissue, but at least that's better than a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith, the longtime judge of The Great British Bake Off, has announced that she is leaving the show after nine years. The restauranteur shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

"After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off," Leith wrote. "Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4."

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Mary Berry.

Leith continued her goodbye announcement by explaining why she came to this decision.

"But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden," Leith wrote. "Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it."

Rahul Mandal, the season 9 Bake Off winner, took to the comments to share support for Leith.

"We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent [with] you. You are kind, funny, passionate and always inspired us," Mandal wrote.

The most recent winner of the show, Jasmine Mitchell, also sent love Leith's way in the comments.

"Awwwww, Prue you're amazing and we will miss you so very much," she wrote.

