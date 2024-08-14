Prime Video drops action-packed season 2 trailer to 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

"War has come to Middle-Earth" are the first words spoken in the trailer to the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the sneak peek that follows bears out the warning.

The streaming service teases, "This season features the long-awaited Siege of Eregion, a definitive battle in J.R.R. Tolkien's history of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from which not everyone makes it out alive. The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning."

The siege is teased as a massive battle, complete with catapults, cave trolls and masses of orc warriors doing battle with the forces of good. "Eregion must not fall," Robert Aramayo's elf Elrond warns. "It would be a blow for all of Middle-Earth."

Charlie Vickers plays the cunning dark lord to be in Amazon's series, and while he was cast out by Morfydd Clark's Galadriel in the first season, he "must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power," Prime Video continues.

Sauron created 19 rings and distributed them to the various races of Middle-Earth as a means to bring them under the power of his One Ring. The trailer shows them already working their dark magic on the bearers.

The streaming service continues, "Friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture" and "the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all ... each other."

The first three second-season episodes of The Rings of Power will premiere Aug. 29; new episodes stream each week until the season finale on Oct. 3.

