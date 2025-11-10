'Predator: Badlands﻿' hunts down #1 spot at the box office

World Premiere Of 20th Century Studios "Predator: Badlands" Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi attend the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios "Predator: Badlands" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage) (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The latest Predator movie made prey out of all the other offerings at the box office.

Predator: Badlands, the ninth film in the long-running sci-fi action horror franchise, debuted at #1 with a total gross of $40 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Romantic drama Regretting You nabbed second place with $7.125 million, while horror sequel Black Phone 2 took #3 with an additional $5.3 million.

Two new releases rounded out the top five: Sarah's Oil, with $4.458 million, and Nuremburg, with $4.147 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Predator: Badlands -- $40 million
2. Regretting You - $7.125 million
3. Black Phone 2 -- $5.3 million
4. Sarah's Oil -- $4.458 million
5. Nuremburg -- $4.147 million
6. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc -- $3.6 million
7. Bugonia -- $3.5 million
8. Die My Love-- $2.83 million
9. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere -- $2.2 million
10. Tron: Ares -- $1.8 million

