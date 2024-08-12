Popular hip-hop historian NuFace celebrates hip-hop, community and culture in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Popular hip-hop historian, cultural phenomenon and entrepreneur Larry Compton, better known as “NuFace,” is always happy to be everywhere he can to show support for his family, friends, community, and hip-hop culture.

NuFace was there for thousands of concerts and events during the past 30 years. He has countless photos, memorabilia, and ticket stubs in his collection that continues to grow everyday.

Growing up in Detroit, NuFace says his love for hip-hop began at an early age.

“I started out as a rap fan,” he said. “I was the child who grew up and was introduced to hip-hop and has been a fan of it ever since. I evolved into a cultural historian and went from being a fan, to collecting, to being honored with the job of preserving it, cultivating it and celebrating it. Historian was a heavy term for me at first. I just pictured an old guy with a suit and glasses. That’s what NuFace is about.”

NuFace moved to Atlanta in 1995 and said the Atlanta community adopted him.

“As a rap fan, Atlanta was heaven for me. I knew I was a visitor at first to this city,” he said.

NuFace said he had a house fire several years ago and he lost everything. That situation changed his perspective and reminded him to never give up.

“I had a house fire and all of my clothes burned down. I started going to Goodwill or buying blank tees,” he said. “I started painting and drawing messages on clothes and made clothes for me and my daughter to match.”





Kiss 104.1 FM’s Monie Love says NuFace is someone who is needed and loved in hip-hop.

“We need historians,” said Monie Love. “NuFace doing what he does, collecting anything, small things, big things, to him, it signifies time, place and culture. We need people like that. NuFace is the type of person to secure things that represent times, places and moments.”

The biggest thing for NuFace today is evolution, adding value to the culture, and being a positive light to his family, his friends and his community.

“I knew relationships were going to be a social currency,” he said. “I always knew to add value in my relationships. I check on people’s well-being and mental health.”

“NuFace is very important to hip-hop,” said Big Rube, a popular Atlanta rapper and spoken word artist.

He coined the popular phrase and the hashtag “NuFace was there” and “Nustalgia.”

“To see my brand grow from selling clothes as NuFace to now, the event is not official unless NuFace was there. That is a testament to the long, hard work. I want people to know that none of this stuff is going to be overnight. I took the stairs on purpose.”

NuFaces’ shirts have been featured in several music videos, including his Bishop of Crunk shirt in Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris’ song “Georgia.”

In 2018, NuFaces’ memorabilia was featured in Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.’s world-renowned Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

“When they had the idea to do the Trap Music Museum, it was Miya Bailey from the City Ink Tattoo and other people said there was no way of doing it without NuFace,” he said. “I pulled out everything from every T.I. cover, every Jeezy cover and I went there to show T.I. everything I had to offer.”

NuFace’s collection is in the O.G. room, which was renamed the Clay Evans O.G. Room.

In 2023, NuFace’s collection was featured in several hip-hop celebrations around Atlanta, including an exhibit at Underground Atlanta and Earwax Records.

NuFace says he brings a special piece of memorabilia, hip-hop magazines and CD’s that celebrates the artist’s career to every concert or event that he attends.

“NuFace is extremely important to Atlanta and to hip-hop,” Don P of Trillville previously said. “So many accomplishments get missed or forgotten about or fly under the radar.”

Don P said he is working on the “Welcome 2 Trillville” biopic and he wanted NuFace specifically to star as Lil Jon in the movie.

“He is the artifact god,” Don P said. “Certain people would not have met if it weren’t for him. He sheds light on the things that people might have forgotten about. I don’t even know how he does it.”

“When I got the call to be a part of the movie, I was like ‘What?’ In my Lil Jon voice,” he said. “It was great to be on set and I’m looking forward to it. Lil Jon is in full support of it. That’s more important than anything having their support. I always think “what can I do to add value to the culture?”

For the past two years, he has created and featured Atlanta rappers and up and coming artists on his show “NuStyle” filmed at the legendary Georgios clothing store in Buckhead.

“Meeting NuFace was divine timing,” said Atlanta hip-hop artist Quisha. “Every time I see him, he’s always smiling. It felt like the friend I never knew I needed or had. He’s like an angel.”

NuFace is more than just a preserver of music and hip-hop. He is a friend, a supporter and a genuine soul who always enjoys life and wants to see everyone win. He credits Atlanta hip-hop icons T.I. and Killer Mike for teaching him about the business, monetization and branding.

“I have business relationships now, where I have opportunities based off these relationships that I cultivated years ago,” he said.

“I’m in a management position and trying to find ways to turn NuFace into a brand and not just being there,” he said.

He is currently managing and working with talented hip-hop artists Quisha and Tonay Marie. They’ve been busy performing at different venues and events around Atlanta and are currently working on new music.

Tonay Marie recalled the first time she met NuFace at a restaurant in Buckhead and how they clicked instantly.

“When he came in, I told him that I am an artist and we started clicking,” she said. “We kept following up and reciprocating that energy to each other and the next thing you know; we are working together.”

“He deserves it all,” Tonay Marie continued. “He allows me to be patient and to realize everything is happening on time and it will happen when it is supposed to. He just wants to know if you did something with what you have.”

NuFace also spoke about hip-hop icon Rico Wade who is known as one of the architects of the Atlanta sound. Wade died in April.

“Rico Wade’s legacy is amazing because he created the sound of Atlanta,” he said. “He gave us a sound. He gave us a definition. When you talk about legacy, he is Atlanta. Most recently, the first voice you hear on Killer Mikes album is Rico Wade. The legacy is bar none going to be missed. I don’t even know what Atlanta would look like today without him. Praise to the Wade family.”

NuFace recalled a special moment going on IG Live with one of his heroes the legendary LL Cool J to show his collection. He says that moment led to him being invited to join the annual Rock the Bells hip-hop cruise.

“That was amazing just to be a part of that Rock the Bells cruise,” he said. “It was a full-circle moment being a rap fan from Detroit. My father took me to my first rap show when I was six or seven years old I seen live was LL Cool J. More than 20 years later, to be on an IG Live with him and give him a tour of my room and my collection and seeing his CD’s and music and posters right there in real time.”

In June, NuFace received a call from Hannah Kang to be a part of the Cash Money 30th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles.

“It meant a lot. I got to see that my brand is bigger than just Atlanta and bigger than me. It’s an honor. That solidified that NuFace was there. Cash Money is still culturally relevant today. I remember a time when there was a question of if Lil Wayne was putting out too much music, to now he’s known as Mixtape Weezy. His influence, to fashion, to creating a label and putting on for Nicki Minaj and Drake and other artists. He showed up and delivered. He’s the blueprint. He’s the GOAT.”





“Killer Mike once said, ‘NuFace shouldn’t have to ever pay for a show or a concert.’ Ever since he said that, I still support these events, but I would not actually buy a ticket to an event.”

In December 2023, NuFace had special memorabilia presented to T.I. for the 20th anniversary of “Trap Muzik” celebration at the Gathering Spot.

“That was special. To get the call to celebrate one of my favorite artists of all time was an honor,” he said. “It’s great to have that relationship with not just him, but his family as well. He’s created a legacy.”

All of the people who come into contact with NuFace agree that as great as he is as a hip-hop historian, he’s an even better person.

“He is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Tonay Marie. “You don’t find people like him every day. There is only one NuFace.”

“Just watching him work and watching him teleport here to there, it really is inspiring,” Quisha said. “It’s like you never knew you needed him in your life until you interacted. It makes me feel so blessed to have him in my tribe.”

In September, NuFace is set to have his first headlining show in Atlanta. It will be hosted by talented actress Erica Duchess and hip-hop artists Princess from Crime Mob, Quisha, and Tonay Marie.

“As long as I’m a teacher, I just love learning. What inspires me is elevation and growth. What keeps me going is people saying they see me. Knowing its for something positive,” NuFace said.