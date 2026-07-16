PHOTOS: Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”

0 of 94Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Brandy Norwood and Rita Ora attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Taylor Oliver attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Suzanne Todd attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (R) attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Scarlett Spears attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Joshua Colley attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Angelina Jacob attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Paolo Montalbán attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Tamara Chestna attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Max Matenko attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Shaun Dixon attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Mekonnen Knife attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Sydney Thomas attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Taryn Bench (C) attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Faith Hedley attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Lisi German attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Gary Marsh attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Swayam Bhatia attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Alkaio Thiele attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Kenzi Richardson attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Joel Oulette attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Lauren Keye (L) attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Zavien Garret attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Angelo Marasigan attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Orlando Lucas attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Scarlett Spears attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Lexy Marasigan attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Adrian Lyles attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Taylor Cora attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Jeremy Singh attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Andre Swilley attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Emilio Dosal attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Dara Reneé attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Jeremy Singh attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Suzanne Todd attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Ella Lucas attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Rita Ora attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Cesily Collette Taylor attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Ryan McEwen, Kiara Romero. and Dayton Paradis attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Liamani Segura attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Kennedy Patricio attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Brendon Tremblay attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Awkwafina attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Dayton Paradis attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Christina Patricio attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Brendon Tremblay attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Rita Ora, dress detail, attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Malia Baker attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Emily Costtrici attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Brooklynn Pitts attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Malia Baker attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Rita Ora, Brandy Norwood, Kylie Cantrall, and Liamani Segura attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Casey Trotter attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Leonardo Nam attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Leonardo Nam attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Monica Mamudo attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Ryan McEwen attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Sy'rai Smith and Brandy Norwood attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Rita Ora, Malia Baker, Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, Brandy Norwood, Kylie Cantrall, Liamani Segura and Charlie Andrews, EVP, Live Action and Unscripted Series, Disney Branded Television attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Kylie Cantrall attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Ruby Marino attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Malia Baker and Brandy Norwood attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Dayton Paradis, Alexandro Byrd, Rita Ora, Malia Baker, Brandy Norwood, Kylie Cantrall, Liamani Segura, Zavien Garret, Awkwafina, Ryan McEwen, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero and Leonardo Nam attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Kiara Romero attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Liamani Segura attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Booboo Stewart attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Kimmy Gatewood attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Brandy Norwood attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Melanie Paxson attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Kimmy Gatewood, Suzanne Todd and Tamara Chestna attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Rita Ora attends the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Ryan McEwen, Kiara Romero. and Dayton Paradis attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Sy'rai Smith and Brandy Norwood attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)